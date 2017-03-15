Angelina Jolie was 'feeling butterflies' before her first day of teaching

share tweet pin email

Even movie stars get nervous on their first day of school.

Angelina Jolie delivered her first guest lecture as a visiting professor at the Center for Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics on Tuesday, which came with some first-day jitters.

When Angelina Jolie is the guest lecturer at LSE pic.twitter.com/oaCBsguor9 — Lina - Ø³ÙØ±ÙÙ (@Lina_Serene) March 14, 2017

"I’m a little nervous, feeling butterflies," she told London's Evening Standard ahead of the lecture. "I hope I do well. This is very important to me."

The lecture was a teaser ahead of the master's course she will be teaching at LSE beginning in September, focusing on the effects of war on women. Jolie's lecture on Tuesday involved women's rights in refugee camps and the susceptibility of refugee women to sexual violence.

Her presence on campus also had students buzzing.

everybody sharing that picture of Angelina Jolie at LSE bc it's the best bit of being here — Freya (@_freyalewis) March 14, 2017

Angelina Jolie just gave a lecture at LSE and everybody is going crazy lol — DoodleBob (@MereMortal01) March 14, 2017

The topic has been one that Jolie has been passionate about for years, as she is a special envoy to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and created the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative with former British foreign secretary William Hague in 2012. Hague is also a visiting professor in the "Women, Peace and Security" program at LSE.

"I hope other academic institutions will follow this example, as it is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women’s rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict,'' Jolie told The Evening Standard.

