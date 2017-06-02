Andy Grammer TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

The popular "Honey, I'm Good" singer is joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. Here's what you need to know to get tickets and more!

TODAY

Details:

Date: June 23

Hashtag: #AndyGrammerTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here to find out how you and a guest can win a chance to see this concert up close.

See the full Citi Concert Series on TODAY summer lineup here.

TODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.