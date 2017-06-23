Andy Grammer joins TODAY to 'Give Love' and kick off the weekend

Musician Andy Grammer is a giving kinda guy. For one thing, his newly-released "Give Love" single (featuring LunchMoney Lewis) has already given us what might turn out to be the bounciest, biggest tune of the summer!
See Andy Grammer sing 'Fresh Eyes' live on TODAYPlay Video - 3:35
See Andy Grammer sing 'Fresh Eyes' live on TODAYPlay Video - 3:35
And Grammer was happy to share the love on the Citi Concert stage on Friday, for the first of our summer concert series ... that's actually happening in summer.
He may have grown up as a multi-instrumentalist in New York, but Grammer's real career got started while busking in Santa Monica, California. Since he got signed in 2010, Grammer has released two studio albums and garnered multiple hits, including "Keep Your Head Up," a song with a video that starred "The Office's" Rainn Wilson.
He had his biggest hit so far in 2014 with "Honey, I'm Good," which went triple-platinum and was a Top 10 hit. He made sure to include that massive hit in his Friday set list, which also includes "Fresh Eyes," "Good to Be Alive" and that new single, "Give Love."
But now he's back where he belongs: on the stage and lighting up the morning with his lively, pop-rap tunes. Be sure to catch him playing various summer festivals this season — though since he and his wife, songwriter Aijia, are expecting their first child at the end of July, he may take a little break.
Watch Andy Grammer beatbox the TODAY show themePlay Video - 2:24
Watch Andy Grammer beatbox the TODAY show themePlay Video - 2:24
More video
Andy Grammer and Dylan Dreyer face off in pop culture quiz
Everyone Has a Story: How one boy with Tourette’s syndrome is helping others
Rapper Jay-Z changes his name, again
Lorde apologies for ‘autoimmune’ friendship comment
As he told TODAY during a visit to the studio, "My mind is just like blowing apart, it so fun," to be preparing for the baby. We get ya!
Andy Grammer and Dylan Dreyer face off in pop culture quizPlay Video - 4:31
Andy Grammer and Dylan Dreyer face off in pop culture quizPlay Video - 4:31
More video
Watch Andy Grammer beatbox the TODAY show theme
Everyone Has a Story: How one boy with Tourette’s syndrome is helping others
Rapper Jay-Z changes his name, again
Lorde apologies for ‘autoimmune’ friendship comment
For now, be sure to check out all the videos, because this is exactly how you want to get your weekend party started!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.