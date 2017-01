share tweet pin email

Actor Andrew Garfield phones in to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to talk about his just-announced Best Actor Oscar nomination for the biodrama “Hacksaw Ridge,” in which he plays Desmond Doss, who saved the lives of 75 wounded men during the Battle of Okinawa. He says Doss “lived a life of love, of humility and compassion” and is a “symbol of what the world needs right now.”