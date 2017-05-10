You are about to enter the courtroom of Judge ... Amy Schumer?
The “Snatched” star recently spent a “dream day” on the set of Judge Judy’s show, where she took the bench and played pretend. She may have found a new calling as a reality TV judge (but Amy, you do need to wear a judicial robe if you want the gig.)
Judge Schumer proved that she can be just as tough as the show’s star. When the bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd, attempted to hand her paperwork, she chided him for making eye contact with her.
“Dream day with (Hawkins-Byrd) and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” Schumer, 35, wrote. “Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”
Schumer also wanted to see what it was like to be a plaintiff on the show, but things got out of hand. Fortunately, the bailiff was able to restore order in the court.
Hawkins-Byrd posted his own video on Instagram of himself goofing around with “Her Funnyness.” Schumer even got Judge Judy herself to crack a smile.
Judgment in favor of the comedienne!
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn on teaming up in new comedy 'Snatched'Play Video - 6:08
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.