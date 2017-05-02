Pop Culture

Amy Schumer's dad meets 'love of his life' Goldie Hawn — see the sweet video

Amy Schumer's fans know her dad, Gordon Schumer, has had a crush on Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn for decades.

Last year the comedian arranged for Gordon, who has multiple sclerosis, to meet Hawn via FaceTime.

Now, Hawn — who plays Schumer's mom in the upcoming comedy "Snatched" — has visited Gordon at his assisted living facility and, naturally, Schumer caught it all on video.

My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn

The 35-year-old funny lady took to Instagram to share the clip, which she captioned, "My dad meeting the love of his life."

The short video finds Gordon already teary-eyed before Hawn, 71, even walks into the room.

"Who are you about to meet?" Schumer asks him.

"Am I about to meet Goldie?" he asks, sobbing a bit.

"Play it cool," Schumer instructs him, but it's no use.

When gorgeous Hawn walks into the room, Gordon totally loses it.

"I'm emotional too," Hawn sweetly tells him before the two share a tender embrace.

Nathan Congleton / NBC
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn talk to TODAY's Savannah Guthrie about their unique bond. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Earlier this week, the two hilarious women talked to TODAY's Savannah Guthrie about their unique bond — and their admiration for each other.

“There’s no one funnier than Goldie,” Schumer gushed.

"You're funnier than me!" insisted Hawn.

Watch the two funny ladies in the video below.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn on teaming up in new comedy 'Snatched'

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn on teaming up in new comedy 'Snatched'

