Amy Schumer posts adorable throwback photo from her days on the family farm

We may not have known it until recently, but Amy Schumer is a farm girl!

Late last year, she revealed that she had purchased the farm she grew up on, which the family lost when they went bankrupt.

Then on Thursday she offered up further proof of her rural childhood with an adorable throwback photo!

Did you guys know I studied at the Sorbonne? #tbt #dougiehowserschumermd #takenatthefarm A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Schumer was 9 when her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and the family went broke. In her autobiography, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo," she wrote, "Life got less and less comfortable for us after my parents lost all their money. We began moving into smaller and smaller homes until it felt like we were all sleeping in a pile."

She posted this video of herself on the farm from back in the day a few weeks ago:

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

But after the "Trainwreck" actress has achieved success in the entertainment world, she had the wherewithal to return the family to their halcyon days. She broke the news about the farm purchase to her dad on FaceTime in December.

A sweet gesture from a very funny lady!

