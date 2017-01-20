Amy Schumer posts adorable throwback photo from her days on the family farm

We may not have known it until recently, but Amy Schumer is a farm girl!
Late last year, she revealed that she had purchased the farm she grew up on, which the family lost when they went bankrupt.
Then on Thursday she offered up further proof of her rural childhood with an adorable throwback photo!
RELATED: Amy Schumer buys back the farm her family lost — and gives it to her dad
Schumer was 9 when her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and the family went broke. In her autobiography, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo," she wrote, "Life got less and less comfortable for us after my parents lost all their money. We began moving into smaller and smaller homes until it felt like we were all sleeping in a pile."
More Television videos
Watch hilarious Jim Gaffigan stuff his face on his TODAY visit
Idina Menzel: ‘Beaches’ remake will still have ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’
Celebrities’ most memorable baby announcements: See some of our favorites
Jim Gaffigan on his Netflix special, his family and his ‘disgusting mustache’
She posted this video of herself on the farm from back in the day a few weeks ago:
RELATED: Amy Schumer hilariously documents her bout of food poisoning in Paris
But after the "Trainwreck" actress has achieved success in the entertainment world, she had the wherewithal to return the family to their halcyon days. She broke the news about the farm purchase to her dad on FaceTime in December.
A sweet gesture from a very funny lady!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.