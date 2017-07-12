share tweet pin email

We'll never get to know just how far Brandon Rogers could have gone with his musical talent.

But thanks to "America's Got Talent," which aired Rogers' audition on Tuesday, one month after he was killed in a car accident, we know this: He could have really been a star. After singing Stevie Wonder's 1995 hit "Ribbon in the Sky," he earned four nods from the judges — and we sense he could have gone all the way.

"At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you," the show said in a statement before his audition aired.

A Virginia native, Rogers was a doctor of family medicine who had put his dreams of becoming a singer on hold to secure his medical career.

"My inspiration for becoming a doctor was kind of born out of a pretty tough experience when I was about 6 years old. I came home from school one day and I found my mom laying in a pool of blood," he explained ahead of his performance.

"We rushed her to the hospital; the doctors were like heroes. They saved her life and it made me want to be the doctor that I am today."

He continued, "I feel like I'm in a field where I'm actually making a difference, and there can be really tough days sometimes too," he added.

"My way to cope with the stress has always been music ... If I could find a way to combine being a doctor and medicine with music and singing that would be a dream come true."

The 29-year old was clearly taking steps in that direction: In addition to auditioning for "AGT," he attracted the attention of '90s band Boyz II Men after posting a video of himself on Instagram singing their hit "On Bended Knee."

They even invited him to sing with them for three nights in Las Vegas earlier this year. The band posted on social media after his passing to offer their condolences.

Rogers' life may have been cut short, but no one can say he wasn't out there trying to make his dreams — all of them — come true.

