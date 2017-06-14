'America's Got Talent' contestant dies before his performance airs

share tweet pin email

There's no doubt that Dr. Brandon Rogers had talent. The 29-year-old vocalist already had a growing fan base on Instagram long before he tried out to be a contestant on "America's Got Talent."

But sadly, "AGT" viewers never had a chance to see him perform on the show before his death.

🎵🎵 "That's What I Like" - @BrunoMars #24KMagic ...🗣 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on May 18, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

As TMZ first reported, the contestant was involved in a car accident in Maryland Saturday and died in the hospital the following day.

"Dr." wasn't only part of his stage name. The singer was also an MD, and he was known to fans online for his smooth covers of R&B tracks, including the Boyz II Men ballad "On Bended Knee."

throwback 🔃 ...know I love me a good 90s R&B classic @BoyzIIMen - #OnBendedKnee 🎤🎵🎶 #DearWanyaITried A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

That one not only attracted attention from "AGT" producers, it also attracted the attention of the '90s hit-makers themselves. Boyz II Men went on to invite Rogers to perform alongside them in Las Vegas for three nights earlier this year.

"Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers," the group said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed."

According to People, Roger's episode in the talent competition was set to air next month.

A spokesperson for "America's Got Talent" told TODAY, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the 'America’s Got Talent' stage as a contestant. Our thoughts are with his family."