No one can sing quite like Whitney Houston, but a contestant on "America's Got Talent" delivered a show-stopping rendition of one of the late legend's hits with his own one-of-a-kind voice.

NBC Johnny Manuel's version of "I Have Nothing" had the audience and judges out of their seats on "America's Got Talent."

Johnny Manuel belted out "I Have Nothing" for his audition on Tuesday's episode of the TV talent search. But by the time the song was over, he had a whole lot — including a standing ovation, high praise and a spot in the competition.

"Whitney hears you, honey!" host Tyra Banks cheered from backstage during the performance.

As for the judges, they deemed the singer's effort "powerful" and "jaw-dropping," and when it came time to vote, the four of them gave him three yeses — and one "of course!"

The raves continued after the show was over.

I have nothing, nothing, nothing...bad to say about this performance @JohnnyManuel #AGT — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) June 28, 2017

Now the Michigan native hopes this will lead to his big break — again. At the age of 14, he was signed to a record label, but it didn't work out.

"As a kid, I thought that I was going to take off and see the stars and obviously it didn’t happen that way," he explained on the show.

Now? "I hope what can happen is that I am finally able to be who I am and present myself and my music to the world."

He's off to a great start!