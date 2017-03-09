share tweet pin email

Amal Clooney made a name for herself as an internationally respected human rights lawyer long before she married an A-list movie star. But there's no denying the fact that the spotlight she shares with George Clooney is a much brighter one.

And that's just fine by her.

Francois Mori / AP George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

In fact, Amal, who's currently pregnant with twins, has revealed that she actually welcomes the attention that celebrity life brings to her career.

RELATED: Peek-a-bump! Pregnant Amal Clooney glows at Cesar Awards with hubby George

"There's lots of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen," she explained in an interview with BBC News. "I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get."

Felipe Ramales / Splash News Amal Clooney visits the United Nations building in New York City.

However, the Doughty Street Chambers barrister also noted that the added attention only helps so much.

"If you don't have a good case and you don't have a good message, then shining a light on it's not going to get you very far," she said.

RELATED: Our favorite celebrity baby bump styles ever

With a growing baby bump, the 39-year-old is attracting more attention than ever these days, as she did when she took to the streets of New York Wednesday on her way to address the United Nations.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

But no matter how many cameras are on her, Amal views her own fame far differently than that of her husband.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Amal Clooney: The human rights lawyer on her reluctant celeb status Play Video - 5:05 Amal Clooney: The human rights lawyer on her reluctant celeb status Play Video - 5:05

"I think it's wonderful celebrities would choose to spend their time or energy or the spotlight that they have to raise awareness about these causes," she said during a visit to TODAY last summer. "I don't really see myself in the same way because I'm still doing the same job that I used to do before."