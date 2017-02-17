See Simone Biles, Aly Raisman's gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit pics

share tweet pin email

Strike a pose — a really powerful one!

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles thrilled America when they racked up gold medals at last summer's Olympic games in Rio, and now they're thrilling us again with their fierce debut in the pages of the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, on newsstands now.

James Macari / James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Olympic gymnast Simone Biles poses gracefully in the pages of the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The beloved members of the famed Final Five pose gracefully — albeit very, very limberly — alongside supermodels Chrissy Teigen and Kate Uptown, fellow sports superstar Serena Williams, and more.

James Macari / James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Gold medal winner Aly Raisman stretches out in the pages of the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Final Five team captain Raisman, 22, loved the experience so much, she took part in the magazine’s “What I Model” campaign, a partnership with Health magazine and the Instagram community @WomenIRL that aims to celebrate body diversity and positivity.

In a video, the athlete revealed how empowered modeling makes her feel.

“I model because it makes me feel happy, strong, feminine and beautiful,” the six-time Olympic medalist explained.

"I think it’s such an empowering feeling to be at a photo shoot and to know that your body’s not perfect, that you have insecurities just like everyone else,” Raisman continued, “but you’re still having so much fun because you know you’re unique and beautiful in your own way.”

The athlete added that when she was younger, "I used to get made fun of by the boys in my class. They told me that I was too strong, that I looked manly, and that I was anorexic and looked like I was on steroids."

Now, said the gymnastics champion, "I feel strong and beautiful in my own way and there is no perfect body type.”

Way to go, Aly and Simone!