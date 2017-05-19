share tweet pin email

You never know who you're going to run into in the 30 Rock elevator!

That's what Alfonso Ribeiro learned when he recently swung by TODAY, and ended up on an unforgettable ride:

When the doors closed on the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star and host of "America's Funniest Videos," a real-life NBC page popped in to ask Ribeiro, a race-car aficionado, for a driving lesson. (He was happy to oblige!)

Then, superstar vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli arrived with an ice-cream cart filled with sweet treats, and challenged him to whip up a decadent (vegan!) sundae.

Finally, it was time for an epic dance-off ... with a very special cameo from Jenna von Oy, aka our favorite '90s TV BFF, Six from "Blossom." Ribeiro, whose "Carlton" is still a sensation, happily showed off his moves between floors, giving us nostalgia for our favorite Monday-night TV lineup.

To see more of Ribeiro, watch him host the season finale of "America's Funniest Videos" on May 21. And check out Von Oy's new book, "Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom."

We hope you enjoyed the first installment of TODAY's new "Up for Anything" series, a production with our friends at Portal A.

