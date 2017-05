share tweet pin email

Best known for her roles in HBO’s “True Detective” and the big-screen blockbuster “San Andreas,” actress Alexandra Daddario tells Kathie Lee and Hoda about her role in the new movie reboot of “Baywatch.” She talks about her chemistry with co-star Zac Efron and says that doing indoor scenes for the movie fully clothed was “a treat” after spending weeks shooting on the beach in bikinis.