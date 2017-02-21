Alex Trebek rapped on 'Jeopardy!' and it was amazing

Rapping Alex Trebek is the best Alex Trebek.
The Jeopardy! host showed off his skills on Monday night to everyone's delight during the show's collegiate tournament in a category called "Let's Rap Kids!"
WATCH: Alex Trebek raps Kanye West and Drake lyrics on 'Jeopardy'Play Video - 1:16
Trebek's precise delivery of lyrics by Kanye West, Drake, Desiigner, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar showed that the 76-year-old host is right on top of all the songs the kids are listening to.
It's impossible not to smile when hearing Trebek channel Lil Wayne with "6' 7' 8' bunch...young money militia & I am the commissioner, you don't want to start Weezy, 'cause the F is for finisher."
You also really haven't lived until you've heard Trebek deliver the words to Desiigner's "Panda."
This isn't the first time Trebek has shown his lyrical skills, as he has been in the rap game since 2014, when he read lyrics from the Beastie Boys, Grandmaster Flash and more in a category called "It's a Rap."
Start the petition now to make this part of every episode of "Jeopardy!"
What 'Jeopardy!' host has become a rapper?Play Video - 1:40
