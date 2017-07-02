share tweet pin email

It's a promise so good they made it twice.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin renewed their wedding vows before a gathering of friends and family at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons on Friday.

@amsale A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

The pair were celebrating their nuptials on what was their fifth wedding anniversary. (They got hitched at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan on June 30, 2012.)

Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s 21-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to ex Kim Basinger, was on hand to celebrate the momentous day of love, as were her younger half-siblings: Alec and Hilaria’s daughter, Carmen, 3, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months.

Familia A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Carmen wore a flower-girl dress and a flower crown for the ceremony, and decidedly stole the show by being so adorable.

Amor #CarmenGabriela A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Both Alec, 59, and Hilaria, 33, shared some sweet images to their Instagram following the fun summer fete.

Hilaria, who wore a sleeveless Champagne-colored Amsale gown, shared an image of her and Alec smooching in the vineyards, and one of her giving little Carmen a peck on the lips. She also posted a photo of the couple busting a move on the dance floor (she donned a strapless Carmen Marc Valvo dress for that portion of the evening.)

@carmenmarcvalvo A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Baldwin shared a few snapshots, too, including one of himself with Ireland out in the vineyards at dusk and another of Carmen with her flower crown in perfect order.

Me and I at Wolffer... A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Isn't this lovely? Hilaria and Alec 5th wedding anniversary Held at @wolfferwine Carmen's dress by @amsale A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

“Isn't this lovely?” he captioned the latter image.

The newly re-wed couple has happily given fans a glimpse into their life with their little ones in recent months. Back in March, they brought their two oldest children to the red carpet for the premiere of Baldwin's animated movie "The Boss Baby."

And in May, the yoga instructor shared a hilarious video of her husband teaching Carmen how to do a Trump impersonation like the one he is renowned for on "Saturday Night Live."