Adele surprises London firefighters with 'cup of tea and a cuddle' after tragedy

Adele stopped by to say "Hello" — and "thank you" — to members of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) who braved last week's deadly Grenfell Tower blaze and who continue to work at the scene.

The men and women at the Chelsea Fire Station had no idea the Grammy-winning singer planned to visit them Monday, at least not until she came knocking on their window.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," station manager Ben King explained in an LFB press release.

Actually, at that point, they still didn't know who was paying them a visit.

"So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: ‘Hi, I’m Adele,'" he recalled. "Everyone was so shocked."

The hit-maker didn't simply drop off the goodies for the firefighters. She joined them for tea — and for a special memorial moment in honor of the 79 people presumed dead in the fire.

"She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence," King said.

LFB first responder Rob Petty shared photos from the visit on Facebook, and simply added, "Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle."

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

This is the second time the 29-year-old performer has reached out to the community in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Adele was spotted at a vigil for the victims last Thursday, just one day after the fire, offering her support.