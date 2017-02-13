While the Grammy Awards was mostly a celebration of today’s music, it also took time to honor the artists we lost in the past year, including George Michael.
Adele saluted Michael, a fellow Brit, with a performance of his song “Fastlove,” though she needed a re-do after something apparently went wrong.
Adele, who suffered technical issues during a Grammy performance last year, cut short her first attempt while swearing and apologizing. ”I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she explained before launching into the song again.
After finishing her performance, Adele was visibly moved, with tears in her eyes.
Later in the night, as she accepted the song of the year award for “Hello,” she apologized for her language, saying of George Michael, “I love him, he means a lot to me.”
Michael passed away Christmas Day at the age of 53.