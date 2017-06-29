Pop Culture

Adele shares note with fans saying she may be done touring

If you didn't catch Adele on her most recent tour, you may be out of luck.

That's because the beloved singer, who is wrapping up 15 months and 123 dates on the road, says she may be bowing out of touring for good.

In a handwritten note that reports said was included in the tour programs at her June 28 Wembley Stadium show in London, the "Hello" singer explained with good grace and much affection for her fans why touring has left her wiped out. The note was later posted on Instagram.

💌😢😭✒❤Photo by Traci @tracii_m Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017

The news won't please fans, but you can't say she hasn't given us fair warning: Back in March, the singer told an Auckland, New Zealand audience, "Touring isn't something I'm good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."

We may disagree — just remember all the great stories that came out of her recent tour, from bringing fans on stage to adorably forgetting her own lyrics, to revealing her Spice Girls love — but it's her decision, in the end.

Adele's third album "25" has sold 20 million copies worldwide; she won five Grammys for the album and "Hello" earlier this year, as well.

Still, pop stars announce all the time they're giving up the road before opting to return a few years later, though usually they're a bit more long in the tooth than the 29-year-old, who is married to Simon Konecki and has one child with him, Angelo, 4.

Adele has generally been pretty open and earnest with her audience about not enjoying touring, but that doesn't mean we can't live in hope. In another few years, we might see another kind of hello from the singer — instead of wondering if this is a permanent goodbye.

