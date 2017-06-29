share tweet pin email

If you didn't catch Adele on her most recent tour, you may be out of luck.

That's because the beloved singer, who is wrapping up 15 months and 123 dates on the road, says she may be bowing out of touring for good.

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

In a handwritten note that reports said was included in the tour programs at her June 28 Wembley Stadium show in London, the "Hello" singer explained with good grace and much affection for her fans why touring has left her wiped out. The note was later posted on Instagram.

The news won't please fans, but you can't say she hasn't given us fair warning: Back in March, the singer told an Auckland, New Zealand audience, "Touring isn't something I'm good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."

We may disagree — just remember all the great stories that came out of her recent tour, from bringing fans on stage to adorably forgetting her own lyrics, to revealing her Spice Girls love — but it's her decision, in the end.

Melbourne, VIC / Etihad Stadium / Mar 18 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Adele's third album "25" has sold 20 million copies worldwide; she won five Grammys for the album and "Hello" earlier this year, as well.

Still, pop stars announce all the time they're giving up the road before opting to return a few years later, though usually they're a bit more long in the tooth than the 29-year-old, who is married to Simon Konecki and has one child with him, Angelo, 4.

Adele has generally been pretty open and earnest with her audience about not enjoying touring, but that doesn't mean we can't live in hope. In another few years, we might see another kind of hello from the singer — instead of wondering if this is a permanent goodbye.

