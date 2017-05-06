share tweet pin email

She may have grown up in the 10 years since she started writing the songs that would score her first Grammy nominations, but British chanteuse Adele sure isn't old.

Celebrating her 29th birthday on Friday, the singer-songwriter – who has named each of her chart-topping albums after the age she was when she began recording them – clearly felt playful about the prospect of her future in a photo she shared on Instagram. Distant future. Say, 40 years or so.

In the photo – posted just before midnight London time on her birthday – she poses in a pink knit cardigan, her fiery red hair graying with reading glasses. She captioned it: "Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x."

Thousands of fans quickly weighed in on social media. "Its 30 ! Not 80 !!!!!" one of them commented, to which another remarked, "You look amazing even when you become one hundred years old."

Adele has named all of her album releases after the age she was when she recorded them: "19," "21," and "25."

During her world tour for "25" in March she announced that she might quit touring altogether, and be done with performances and massive crowds.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at," Adele told the screaming fans at the Auckland, New Zealand concert. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."

"I don't know if I will ever tour again," she continued. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."

According to Billboard, Adele said "25" would be the last time she'll lean on her age for inspiration.

“I think this will be my last age one," she told the publication. "I’m sure I’m wrong with this but I feel there’s been a massive change in me in the last couple of years," after becoming a parent in 2012.

At the time, she said her next album would simply be called "Adele."

While some fans suggested she looked "made up like an old lady" and others wondered if it was a filter effect, one outlet attributed the costume and hair to actress Catherine Tate and her comic portrayal of a character named "Gran."

