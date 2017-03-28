Adele may be, without question, one of the least debated talents of our time — and that's because everyone loves her.
So you can imagine how many hearts were shattered on Monday when she announced during her "25" world tour in Auckland, New Zealand, that she may be done with touring. Turns out, it's just not her thing.
"Touring isn't something I'm good at," Adele announced to the audience during her concert. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."
While being onstage night after night before thousands of screaming fans remains the dream of many, it's also understandable to find the lifestyle uncomfortable.
"I don't know if I will ever tour again," Adele continued. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."
The TODAY team was clearly disappointed — most have even attended one of her concerts.
"It was the best concert I ever saw," said Savannah Guthrie. "Amazing — and it was just her!"
And while Matt Lauer agreed with Guthrie, the singer made it clear: This isn't about the audience, but about doing what's best for herself.
One thing is for sure — if she actually ends up putting this plan into action — the chart-topping star will be greatly missed on stage.