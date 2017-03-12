share tweet pin email

Hello from the other side ... of Sesame Street!

Adele may be officially off the market, but she's still open to new friends. Say hello to the goals-iest celebrity BFFs since Taylor and Karlie ...

Adele and Elmo! Who will henceforth be known as #Adelmo, because every power duo needs a hashtag.

It all started when Elmo sent the pop star a string of tweets alerting her to the fact that they were both spending some time Down Under.

Miss @Adele, Elmo's been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet? (We're both in Australia!) — Elmo (@elmo) March 8, 2017

"Hello Miss @Adele, it's me, Elmo!" the puppet tweeted on March 8. Speaking in his signature third person, he added, "Miss @Adele, Elmo's been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet?"

Apparently, she did.

Elmo even proved his superfan status by belting a few lines from "Rolling in the Deep" on the Australian TV show "The Project."

So now, we would like to see Adele perform "Elmo's Song." Or even better, join the ranks of Usher, Bruno Mars, Destiny's Child and many others with her very own "Sesame Street" jam.

We're sure her new friend Elmo can tell her how to get there.