Adam Levine was once Christina Grimmie's coach on "The Voice" and on Monday night he lifted his voice in song to dedicate a touching tribute to his late protégé.

"God, I loved her so much," Levine told the audience with Christina's parents, Albert and Tina, and her brother Mark watching from the sidelines. "I am talking to you guys specifically, I'm talking to everybody. I miss her."

"It is unfair that she's not here," he continued. "We are going to sing a little song tonight. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. So, thank you guys for being here. Christina, we love you."

I'm sad, shocked and confused. We love you so much Grimmie. We are all praying hard that you can pull through this...this just isn't fair. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jun 10, 2016 at 11:35pm PDT

Levine then joined his team members in a performance of The Beatles' 1968 hit "Hey Jude," which was originally written by Paul McCartney to help John Lennon's son Julian through the pain of his parents' divorce.

Grimmie was a season six "Voice" alum who was shot and killed after a performance in Orlando, Florida in June 2016. She had been signing autographs near a merchandise table at The Plaza Live when a man opened fire. Her brother caught the shooter, who then fatally shot himself. Grimmie was 22 when she died.

Originally from Marlton, New Jersey, the singer came in third in the "Voice" competition.

NBC Christina Grimmie and Adam Levine on "The Voice" in Season 6.

Additionally, Levine and "Voice" host (and TODAY anchor) Carson Daly provided a note of hope, reported People magazine: They announced the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which will benefit people affected by gun violence and breast cancer.

Grimmie's family had announced in February they were going to use proceeds from her posthumous single "Invisible" to create the memorial fund. Billboard recently reported that a full album, "All is Vanity," is scheduled for release on June 2, coinciding with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Levine has been involved in supporting the family ever since Grimmie's death, and he paid for both the funeral and travel for her mother.

Tyler Golden/NBC Levine and Grimmie at the Season 6 live finale episode.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment," said Daly. "And Christina, we feel your spirit here at 'The Voice' every single day and we love and miss you dearly."

"The Voice" airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

