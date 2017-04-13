share tweet pin email

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and actress Abigail Breslin marked the occasion by revealing her own experience in a brief but moving message she shared on Instagram.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Actress Abigail Breslin attends the "Scream Queens" press line during Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2016, in San Diego, California.

The 20-year-old actress posted a photo of a passage titled "consent II," and she included a message of her own alongside it.

"You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with," the pictured text read. "Dating is not consent, marriage is not consent."

i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

She added, "I knew my assailant."

RELATED: Lady Gaga reveals family learned of her sexual assault during Oscars performance

Soon messages from friends and followers flooded Breslin's social media accounts, including tweets from two of her co-stars from the upcoming "Dirty Dancing" TV remake — Debra Messing and Sarah Hyland.

I love you, Abbie. You're strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice https://t.co/97f05SQOV7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 12, 2017

Numerous responses championed her "strength" and "bravery" for speaking out — some even included revelations inspired by her own. Breslin celebrated the outpouring of support, which went far beyond her expectations.

so beyond thankful by the immense support regarding my IG post last night. I am so lucky to have all of you kind souls in my corner. — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) April 12, 2017

RELATED: Viola Davis shares heartbreaking story of sister's sexual assault

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center states that the goal of Sexual Assault Awareness Month "is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate communities on how to prevent it."

And as Breslin's past posts prove, that's been a goal of hers for some time.