The Tony Awards are right around the corner, but if you haven't had a chance to check out all the shows nominated for Broadway's highest honor (and let's be honest ... who has?) don't worry! TODAY has you covered.

Check out performances from some of this year's crop of Tony nominees and you'll be well prepared for Sunday night.

'Dear Evan Hansen'

The cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" stopped by during our Best of Broadway week and star Ben Platt treated viewers to a beautiful performance of "You Will Be Found."

Watch stars of Broadway musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' perform live on TODAY

Platt's co-star Rachel Bay Jones also chatted with BETTER about how to embrace fear or stage fright and the best way to stay inspired through tasks that might seem routine.

Stage Fright? How This Broadway Star Faces Her Fears

'Anastasia'

Christy Altomare stopped by the show to perform "Journey to the Past," a song about the main character's search to discover her royal heritage.

See a song from the new Broadway musical 'Anastasia' performed live on TODAY

'The Front Page'

Nathan Lane received his fifth Tony nomination for his role in the revival of "The Front Page" alongside John Goodman.

Nathan Lane, John Goodman co-star in 'Front Page' on Broadway

'Hello, Dolly!'

Bette Midler returned to the Broadway stage in "Hello, Dolly!" to rave reviews and of course a rousing standing ovation. The star was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for her take on the titular character.

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in 'Hello Dolly!' revival

'Falsettos'

Andrew Rannells stopped by the show to chat about his role in "Falsettos," which is up for best revival of a musical.

Andrew Rannells talks 'Girls,' 'Hamilton,' and 'Falsettos' on Broadway

'The Little Foxes'

Laura Linney joins Cynthia Nixon in Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes." The women alternate roles at each performance and were each nominated for a Tony this year.

Laura Linney on new film 'The Dinner,' Broadway play 'The Little Foxes'

'Groundhog Day'

The cast of "Groundhog Day" stopped by to perform the song "Philanthropy" in April. The play based on the 1993 film with Bill Murray is nominated for best musical.

Watch the cast of Broadway musical 'Groundhog Day' perform live on TODAY

'The Price'

Danny DeVito made his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's "The Price" and received his first Tony nomination for the role.

Danny DeVito talks about his Broadway debut (and shows his love of eggs)

'Come from Away'

Also in the best musical category, "Come from Away" is based on true events that took place in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Learn how 9/11 incidents inspired new musical 'Come from Away'

'Miss Saigon'

The cast of "Miss Saigon" stopped by to perform the romantic duet "Last Night of the World" in March. The play was nominated for best musical revival and Eva Noblezada was also nominated for her leading role.

See 'Last Night of the World' from 'Miss Saigon' performed live on TODAY

'War Paint'

Broadway icons Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole were both nominated for their roles in "War Paint," the new musical that tells of the real life rivalry between Helena Rubenstein and Elizabeth Arden.

TODAY joins Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole backstage at Broadway's 'War Paint'

'A Doll's House, Part 2'

Laurie Metcalf received her fourth Tony nomination for her work in "A Doll's House, Part 2." The play received eight nominations in total this year, including best play.

Laurie Metcalf talks about 'Roseanne' reboot and 'A Doll's House 2'

'Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812'

Josh Groban made his Broadway debut in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" and the cast stopped by the show to perform "Balaga" on the TODAY plaza.