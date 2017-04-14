share tweet pin email

Calling all "Star Wars" fans!

The very first trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is here — and it's a doozy!

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

The fact-paced trailer, revealed Friday at the "Star Wars" Celebration conference in Orlando, opens with Rey (Daisy Ridley) on the island where we saw Luke Skywalker in the 2015 prequel, "The Force Awakens."

Fans then see snippets of footage showing Luke training Rey in the Jedi arts.

Lucas Films/Disney Daisy Ridley as Rey in the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

We also see a flurry of familiar "Star Wars" images — X-fighters, lightsabers, droids — and quick flashes of both Finn (John Boyega) and the evil Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The two-minute trailer concludes with weary Master Luke saying, ominously, "I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end."

"The Last Jedi" reunites many "The Force Awakens" stars, including the late great Carrie Fisher — who finished filming her parts before her untimely death last December — plus Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.

The new movie also stars Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15 — and we officially can't wait!