At this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the usual array of primped and preened canines will be sharing the spotlight with (gasp!) cats.
For the first time in the 140-year history of the prestigious competition honoring the world's finest dogs, the official program will also feature beautiful felines strutting their stuff.
Cats have previously been part of "Meet the Breeds" events during the week of the Westminster show, but this is the first time the official program has included a segment for cats, the Kennel Club announced at a press conference on Monday.
RELATED: Mailman builds ramp for aging dog so they can continue their sweet daily greeting
One of the felines who will be participating in the show was unveiled at the press conference, a 3-year-old Bengal cat from Maryland by the name of Jungletrax Abiding Ovation.
More Pets and Animals videos
TODAY puppy Charlie is making big strides in his training: See what he can do!
Birth of gray seal pup sparks #CuteAnimalTweetOff (and awful puns)
Wednesday Wine Bot: Would you rather spend time with your pet or a sibling?
‘Sunny’ the red panda is missing from Virginia zoo
"There's so much love out there in the world, why just limit it to dogs and puppies?" owner Anthony Hutcherson said at the press conference. "She's the love of my life."
"It makes it interesting,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, told AM New York. "It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cat — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody. That’s what we like about it."
Many are treating this intermingling as a fulfillment of Bill Murray's prophecy in "Ghostbusters."
The thought of dogs and cats together is a sign of the end of days for some.
This year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will feature 2,800 dogs and run on Feb. 11, 13 and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here's hoping everyone gets along.
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.