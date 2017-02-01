share tweet pin email

At this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the usual array of primped and preened canines will be sharing the spotlight with (gasp!) cats.

For the first time in the 140-year history of the prestigious competition honoring the world's finest dogs, the official program will also feature beautiful felines strutting their stuff.

Sipa USA via AP Wait, that's not a dog?! This Bengal cat named Jungletrax Abiding Ovation owned by Maryland man Anthony Hutcherson will be one of the participants in this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, as cats will be featured in the event's official program for the first time.

Cats have previously been part of "Meet the Breeds" events during the week of the Westminster show, but this is the first time the official program has included a segment for cats, the Kennel Club announced at a press conference on Monday.

Bebeto Matthews / AP Cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson shows off a Bengal Cat during a press conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The Bengal Cat will be featured at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in a non-competitive "meet the breeds" exhibition, where cats will be shown for the first time, Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13-14.

One of the felines who will be participating in the show was unveiled at the press conference, a 3-year-old Bengal cat from Maryland by the name of Jungletrax Abiding Ovation.

"There's so much love out there in the world, why just limit it to dogs and puppies?" owner Anthony Hutcherson said at the press conference. "She's the love of my life."

Bebeto Matthews / AP Cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson shows off a Bengal Cat during a press conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The Bengal Cat will feature at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in a non-competitive "meet the breeds" exhibition, where cats will be shown for the first time, at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13-14.

"It makes it interesting,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, told AM New York. "It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cat — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody. That’s what we like about it."

Many are treating this intermingling as a fulfillment of Bill Murray's prophecy in "Ghostbusters."

The thought of dogs and cats together is a sign of the end of days for some.

They're showing cats at the Westminster Dog Show- its official- The world has gone crazy. — samantha ronson (@samantharonson) January 31, 2017

@DearbhailDibs I'm almost certain 'cats at Westminster dog show' is one of the signs of the apocalypse — chrissie russell (@chrissierussell) January 31, 2017

internet: the westminster kennel club dog show will feature cats



me: pic.twitter.com/HLmBoFFCDL — Alex Lawson (@AlexxLawson) January 31, 2017

Cats at the Westminster Dog Show?! What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/vBA8plEcfL — Ivan Cabrera (@IvanCabreraTV) February 1, 2017

This year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will feature 2,800 dogs and run on Feb. 11, 13 and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here's hoping everyone gets along.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.