These 2 pups had an engagement shoot — and it's the cutest

This might be the cutest engagement shoot we’ve ever seen.

Sebastian, a 3-year-old French bulldog, and Luna, a 3-year-old Pomeranian, are the happy couple who plan to marry — to the delight of their 64,000 Instagram followers. And fortunately, the adorable photos were captured by their owner, 33-year-old Emily Abril.

Kissing Sebastian is one of my favorite things 🌸💕 . #mydccool #igdc #relationshipgoals A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Abril now spends her days working at a hotel franchise company in Washington D.C., but was a full-time photographer before that. Thank goodness she still views it as her passion, because with pups this cute, it would be a shame to miss out on such amazing photo opportunities.

Abril cited D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms as an inspiration for the pooches' costumes.

“I designed their outfits to sort of match the cherry blossoms," she told TODAY. "Last June, I staged an engagement and proposal shoot. So technically since last June they have been engaged."

“It just sort of evolved into what it is now,” she added. “Everyone loves a love story, but especially with two cute little dogs.”

In fact, Abril said she often reads about others’ love stories in the photos' comments.

“They were my little muses right after I quit (her photography job),” Abril said. “They were just super cute. It was also me just taking photos because I still loved photography.”

Sebastian and Luna have also worked with their mom to raise money for dogs who aren’t quite as lucky as they are.

This weekend, they’ll be debuting their fashion line, all in the name of putting their paws together and helping pups in need.

“They’re so spoiled, but I wish that could be the life for most dogs,” says Abril.

Abril hosted photo sessions in exchange for donations, and held an event at a local beer garden with Sebastian and Luna.

Twinning and winning #twinning #relationshipgoals . Sorry in advance for our lack of activity as human is on vacay A post shared by Reppin' the Nation's Capital (@sebastianlovesluna) on Nov 7, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

The events raised a combined $4,000, which will benefit Humane Rescue Alliance.

We’re so thankful that these pups are sharing the love!