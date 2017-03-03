People are clamoring to adopt Picasso, the adorable dog with a lopsided jaw

share tweet pin email

Just weeks ago, Picasso the dog was set to be put down at a shelter. No one wanted him because of his lopsided face.

Today, however, people are lining up to bring the loveable pup — and his brother, Pablo — home, thanks to an Oregon shelter that made them social media stars.

"They're really nice dogs — not just adorable, but wonderful dogs," Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue in Eugene, told TODAY.

Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-terrier mix, was born with a facial deformity that causes his nose to droop to one side. It doesn't cause him any pain, but it's turned off potential owners.

After his California breeder sold his four siblings but couldn’t find him a home, Picasso was dumped at Porterville Animal Shelter, where he was put on a list to be euthanized.

Soon after, Pablo was given up by the family who adopted him and ended up at the same shelter, Wilhardt said.

But their luck changed last month when Wilhardt reached out to see if the shelter had any dogs with special needs who needed homes.

When she heard about Pablo and Picasso, she immediately took them in, and alerted the rescue’s Instagram fans of its new residents with a photo of the pups.

"Now they have a little group of friends," Wilhardt said.

Since their Feb. 11 arrival, the brothers have become the stars of the rescue’s social media feeds — two recent Instagram posts had more than 7,000 “likes." Hundreds of people have inquired about the dogs since March 2, the shelter said.

Pablo has just finished his quarantine period, so the brothers were moved to a communal living-style cabin to spend time with several other dogs and run around and explore.

Wilhardt said that Pablo and Picasso are package deal when it comes to adoption, as these brothers can't stand to be apart.

While they're accepting applications, they still need time to get all of Picasso's medical needs taken care of, including removing a tooth that's digging into gums.

And like all of Picasso's devoted fans, we can't get enough of his precious face! Good luck finding a new home, boys!