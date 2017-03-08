Meet Friar Mustache: Monks induct stray dog into their brotherhood

Oh, brother! This is cute.
Monks at a Franciscan monastery in Bolivia recently took in a new member, a formerly stray dog who now goes by the name Friar Bigotón — or Friar Mustache, in English.
Friar Bigotón's less formal name is Carmelo, and he looks dapper as can be in his new habit.
Carmelo joined the monastery, in the city of Cochabamba, with the help of a local animal rescue group called Proyecto Narices Frías, or the Cold Nose Project.
The group posted to Facebook it hoped Carmelo's adorable story — which, understandably, has gone super-viral this week — would inspire more folks to consider taking in a homeless animal.
As for Friar Bigotón — at least some of the humans he lives with seem a little mystified that their mustachioed friend has attracted so much attention.
The dog himself appears to be enjoying every second.
"His life is all about playing and running," Friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. "Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God."