For a pet owner, the only thing sadder than losing a pet is losing one unexpectedly. This week, model and actress Molly Sims had to say a too-soon goodbye to her 8-year-old dog, Duke.

On Friday, Sims, 44, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the beloved family pooch.

"When I married Scott, I knew I got 2 for the price of 1," Simms captioned a set of 10 photos featuring Duke; her husband, film producer Scott Stuber, 48; and their three children: Grey Douglas, 5 months, Scarlett May, 2, and Brooks Alan, 4. Sims married Stuber in 2011, giving her six years as Duke's adopted dog mom.

"You've been our best friend for 8 1/2 years and we've cherished every second of it," she continued. "You are the MOST lovable, needy, & sweet ball of fur there ever was."

According to Sims' post, Duke's passing came as quite a shock to the family. "I can't believe 2 weeks ago you were completely fine ... running in the yard and playing in the bubbles.. cannonballing into our pool," she wrote. "Our hearts are absolutely breaking but we know you are living in doggie heaven and we will NEVER EVER forget you and the unconditional love you brought in to our lives."

Sims finished by thanking those who had offered their care and their prayers in Duke's final days and adding some hashtags to further illuminate Duke's story: "#8years #tooyoung #loveyouforever #howdidthishappenin2weeks #fcancer #heartbroken #nowords."

So sorry to hear this sad news, and wishing the Sims-Stuber family all the best in this time of healing.