It’s just goodbye for now.

Actress and country singer Jana Kramer took to Instagram Friday to share touching photos of herself with her beloved dog, Sophie, who died after a battle with cancer.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog,” she captioned a heartbreaking image of herself sitting on the floor with Sophie’s head in her lap. “You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Earlier in the day, the "One Tree Hill" alum, 33, shared another image of herself cuddling up with Sophie on the couch, with her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, next to her.

“My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog,” she captioned the picture.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to offer their condolences.

“The picture makes my heart ache for you. So sorry Jana,” one fan wrote.

Added another, “Dog love is pure love. Sending best thoughts and sympathy for your loss.”

Kramer’s one-time "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Gleb Savchenko, added his thoughts as well, writing “I’m so sorry” along with a crying emoji.

Kramer had shared pictures of herself with Sophie in the past, including ones that showed the pair snuggling together and going on a hike.