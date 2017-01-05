Huge dogs and their tiny owners bring big smiles in new book

share tweet pin email

Could anything be cuter than a little kid with a smile of pure joy on their face? What about that same little kid next to a giant cuddly dog? Now that's cuteness overload!

Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing "Little Kids and Their Big Dogs" Cover

That's the idea behind photographer Andy Seliverstoff's new book "Little Kids and Their Big Dogs." The St. Petersburg, Russia-based artist was inspired to capture these massive pooches and their pint-size owners, and the results are nothing short of magical. Check out a selection of photos from the book and just try not to smile!

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Alice and Sean the fawn Great Dane

This precious moment with Alice and her Great Dane Sean sparked Seliverstoff's "Little Kids and Their Big Dogs" project. We can see why!

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Sonia, Max and a pair of BIG Irish wolfhounds!

Sonia and Max show off their dance moves with two athletic Irish wolfhounds.

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Lisa and four Leonbergers

Lisa's the leader of the pack with these friendly giants.

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Matvei and two Saint Bernards

Matvei leads two loyal St. Bernards through the forest. The St. Bernard was Seliverstoff's first large-breed dog, and he's had big ones ever since!

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Vasilisa and Varvara with black Russian terriers

Vasilisa and Varvara play in the snow with their big black Russian terriers.

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Anna with a Dogue de Bordeaux

Anna wanders through the leaves with her big Dogue de Bordeaux (a breed you might recognize from the Tom Hanks movie "Turner & Hooch").

Andy Seliverstoff / Little Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Gathering with Bracchi Italiani

A child named Gathering brings these Italian hunting dogs together for a meeting that we'd definitely like to attend!

Andy Seliverstoff / ittle Kids and Their Big Dogs from Revodana Publishing Alexandra and Zarmina the harlequin Great Dane

Alexandra leads the way for her big best friend — a Great Dane named Zarmina!