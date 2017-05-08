Here's how you can support Charlie during National Military Appreciation Month

In support of National Military Appreciation Month TODAY is highlighting the great work done by America’s VetDogs to pair veterans with service dogs that provide physical and emotional support.
TODAY is excited to join forces with America's VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that strives to support veterans and first responders by pairing them with dogs who can offer both physical and emotional support. Their powerful mission: "To help those who have served our country honorably live with dignity and independence."
These special service dogs, like our puppy with a purpose Charlie, are provided to veterans free of charge thanks to help from volunteers and supporters like you.
Through the organization's service dog program, VetDogs trains guide dogs, hearing dogs, service dogs, facility dogs, seizure response dogs and PTSD service dogs.
Training, raising and placing of assistance dogs can cost upwards up $50,000. But at America's VetDogs, clients receive the dog free of charge thanks to funding from outside corporations and individual contributions.
Visit Operation VetDogs this month to support the mission!