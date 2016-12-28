Happy (half) birthday, Charlie! See the TODAY Puppy's most adorable moments

share tweet pin email

TODAY's precious puppy with a purpose celebrated more than just Christmas last weekend... he turned six months old!

During his time on TODAY, Charlie has been fortunate enough to experience more in six months than most pups experience in a lifetime.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Charlie poses with his puppy raiser, Olivia Poff.

In fact, he even earned his wings after recently traveling on his very first plane ride with his puppy raiser, Olivia!

Charlie to Air Traffic Control: I'm ready for lift off! 🛫 @americasvetdogs #todaypuppy (📸: @_oliviapoff) A photo posted by TODAY Puppy (@todaypuppy) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:05am PST

To celebrate Charlie's big milestone, we decided to look back at a few of his most adorable moments so far.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie with Charlie, TODAY's second puppy with a purpose.

1. Morning Snuggles with Matt

Every morning, Matt stands at the anchor desk and calls Charlie to him from the Orange Room. It takes just seconds for Charlie to reach Matt and bombard him with endless puppy kisses!

TODAY TODAY's Matt Lauer snuggles and kisses Charlie.

WATCH: Safe to say Charlie couldn't wait to greet his best friend @MLauer this morning! pic.twitter.com/6NgmVOeNrx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 16, 2016

2. Making New Fur-ever Friends

It's hard to walk through the Orange Room without stopping to show the TODAY Puppy a little (let's be honest, a lot) of love. Charlie knows how to win over the hearts of every person that visits TODAY, including celebrities!

TODAY Charlie visits with country music legend, Dolly Parton, in the Orange Room.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Charlie visits with his paw-parazzi (clockwise from top left): Chrissy Teigen, Henry Winkler, Miley Cyrus, Simone Biles, Hilary Duff, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and Paula Abdul.

3. His Halloween Costume

The only thing cuter than a puppy, is a puppy in a costume. Charlie took part in TODAY's '90s themed Halloween extravaganza and appropriately dressed up as a Beanie Baby.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY TODAY's puppy with a purpose, Charlie, gets into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as a classic '90s toy, a Beanie Baby!

4. Visiting the US Naval Academy

In November, Charlie took his first big road trip to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he made some new friends in uniform!

Look at us all in our uniforms! 🇺🇸#todaypuppy @americasvetdogs (📸: @brookesassman) A photo posted by TODAY Puppy (@todaypuppy) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:08am PST

5. His first steps on the plaza

Arguably, Charlie's most adorable moment in his six months of life occurred when he made his TODAY debut and ran full speed ahead down the red carpet in a little patriotic bandana.

TODAY Charlie makes his TODAY Show debut in August of 2016!

6. Training milestones

Since day one, Charlie has been working toward his mission of becoming a military service dog through various training for America's VetDogs. He has already learned skills like "touch," "wait" and "jump."

We can't wait to see what the next six months have in store for Charlie!