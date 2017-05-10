share tweet pin email

Pets have been scarce around the White House since January.

But they are not entirely absent! While there may be no first dog or cat at the moment, there is a Bunny of the United States (BOTUS), thanks to Vice President Mike Pence and his family.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are surrounded by children who just want to pet the BOTUS, Marlon Bundo.

And on Tuesday, Marlon Bundo made his White House debut at an event honoring members of the military and their families, just in time for Military Appreciation Month.

As Indystar reported, the BOTUS made everyone's day when the VP carried him out before a crowd of children dressed up in fancy frocks and bow ties. The children colored rabbit pictures and American flags in the VP's Ceremonial Office and then Mike Pence's wife, Karen, carried the black-and-white bunny to the lectern, stroking his ears.

She noted that Marlon is pretty "famous" because he's the first rabbit to ride on Air Force Two. The Pences also have cats named Pickle and Oreo, as well as a family snake that reportedly lives in Mississippi with their son Michael, a Marine. (While the cats have traveled on AF2, there have been no Pence snakes on the plane.)

The rabbit joined the family when Pence's daughter got him for a film she made in college; the bunny's name is a pun on actor Marlon Brando.

Happy Easter, everyone! Sincerely, your Easter BOTUS A post shared by Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

"This notoriety is nothing new for him," said Mrs. Pence of the BOTUS.

Indeed: the rabbit even has his own Instagram account with more than 7,300 followers. It's quite a hoppening place to be.

In the end, we believe that it was a really good hare day.

