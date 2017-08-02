Actress Chloe Grace Moretz took to Instagram to share her grief over the loss of the dog she called her “best friend” since childhood.
“Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know,” the 20-year-old “Carrie” star wrote in an emotional post Tuesday.
“You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now.”
Moretz continued to mourn a day later, posting the last picture she had taken of her pooch.
“I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts,” she wrote in the second post. “Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us.”
Fans offered their condolences in the comments section of the posts.
"So sorry for the loss of your sweet friend! I know your pain! I also know you gave your buddy a wonderful life!" one person wrote.
In the past Moretz has posted photos of her dogs on social media, including Pearl and Bella.