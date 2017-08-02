share tweet pin email

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz took to Instagram to share her grief over the loss of the dog she called her “best friend” since childhood.

“Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know,” the 20-year-old “Carrie” star wrote in an emotional post Tuesday.

Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

“You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now.”

Moretz continued to mourn a day later, posting the last picture she had taken of her pooch.

The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

“I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts,” she wrote in the second post. “Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us.”

Fans offered their condolences in the comments section of the posts.

"So sorry for the loss of your sweet friend! I know your pain! I also know you gave your buddy a wonderful life!" one person wrote.

In the past Moretz has posted photos of her dogs on social media, including Pearl and Bella.