See why Charlie made some adorable new farmyard friends

HAY! It's your pal, Charlie. Here’s what I am learning about the TODAY Show... when they send you on a field trip, ANYTHING’s pawssible! My most recent trip was to a farm full of animals, fruits and veggies.

From the moment I arrived, I was excited from my head down tomatoes!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Here are some of the new animal friends I made at Alstede Farms...

First, little animals like chickens and ducks!

I heard them say “cluck, cluck.” For a second I thought they were saying one of my nicknames: “Chuck! Chuck!” That really quacked me up… *ba dum tiss*

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Medium animals like donkeys and goats! I’ve heard people say that I’m the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). But I’m told that’s a little different…

Speaking of different, farm living is definitely not something that I'm used to! Thankfully, trips like these help make me feel more comfortable in new environments. That's an important skill for an aspiring service dog like myself!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Some veterans live in urban areas, and others in the country — so this will prepare me for either circumstance.

Mom said she was so proud of how well I stayed focused during the trip despite the amount of distractions!

I also met some calves that were just my age! They might be bigger than me, but I think I know moooore words than they do.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Next, I was introduced to a donkey and lots of horses.

I think life is great, so I had to ask them, “Why the long face?!”

But it turns out, they weren’t sad at all! We had a great time just horsing around.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Now this part is a little tricky: In order to get from one side of the farm to another, we rode on something called a “Gator” but that’s not actually an animal.

I loved having the wind in my ears and taking in all the smells that are so different from the city!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

As you know, I’m training to be a service dog through America’s VetDogs. Sometimes people think that service dogs don’t get to have fun, but I hope you can see in my pictures that we absolutely do get time to run, play, and act silly.

But allow me to let you in on a little secret: Even when I’m working, I’m having so much fun!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Signing off for now, but if you enjoyed this post lettuce know! *wink*

Love,

Charlie