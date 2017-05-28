share tweet pin email

Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Samantha.

The singer took to social media on Saturday to inform her fans that the 14-year-old dog, who made frequent appearances on Streisand’s Instagram page, had died. She posted a photo from Mother's Day of herself holding the dog, nicknamed Sammie, along with a heartbreaking caption.

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017.”

Samantha, a fluffy white Coton de Tulear who turned 14 just days before her death, was often by Streisand's side, on tour, in the recording studio, and on vacations with the singer and her husband, actor James Brolin.

Time to relax with Jim and Sammie on vacation. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT

Streisand talked about her love for Samantha during interviews, even once stating that the dog was like another child to her.

"I have a Coton. She’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen,” Streisand told The Independent in 2013. “She’s like the daughter I never had. She speaks English. She understands English I swear to God....She always comes with us. I would never leave her.”

When Streisand joined Instagram in August 2014, Samantha was the subject of her very first post.

Hello Instagram… isn’t my Samantha just precious? A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 6, 2014 at 12:20pm PDT

The 75-year-old entertainer did not reveal what caused the pooch’s death, but had indicated in the past that Samantha may have had some health issues. In October 2016, she asked fans to pray for the dog, who she said required surgery for an unknown issue. Streisand later told fans that the dog’s surgery was postponed.

Sammie has to have surgery today, so we need all of your prayers. Thank you. (Update: Thank you for all your Prayers. Unfortunately surgery had to be postponed but she's doing okay.) A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

After posting the news of Samantha’s death, Streisand received an outpouring of love and support from her fans, many of whom had seen her love for the dog in person.

“Sorry for your loss. You brought Samantha on stage in Ft. Lauderdale when you last were here. She had the most talented Mother,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for sharing your love for your precious little furry girl,” another wrote. “My heart goes out to you.”

