April the Giraffe's baby is taking his first steps (and it's adorable)

April the giraffe is now a mom!

Likely a tired, if delighted mom (if we know moms): Following a 15-month pregnancy, she delivered her 129-pound, 5-feet-9-inch tall bundle of joy on April 15 in front of an audience of over 1.2 million watching on Animal Adventure Park's live stream.

And what did you do with your weekend?

Both mama and baby were up and walking around the enclosure pretty quickly, and the park posted a delightful video Sunday of the baby calf's first steps on Facebook:

The calf also had his first photo op with some of the park's staff and his vet, so you can get a sense of just how big a newborn giraffe actually is:

Vet Check and a

This morning the team got hands on with baby to do a full vet check & record height & weight. Height:5' 9"

Weight:129 lbs pic.twitter.com/9m3ZND9IjC — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 16, 2017

April became the subject of much interest in the past months as she neared her birth date, which the Harpursville, New York park had promised to stream live. For those watching, it might have been a bit of a jarring experience: mama delivered while standing up, which meant the calf had to fall six feet as he was being born, a practice that broke the amniotic sac and helped the baby to breathe.

"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch told NBC News.

But while the (not-so) little guy has everything he could need right now, he's still missing one crucial thing: a name!

Fortunately, the park has set up a webpage where you can help give him one (other than Junior)! You can register at NameAprilsCalf.com and suggest as many names as you like, though bear in mind each entry will cost $1. After about ten days, the park says they'll reveal the top 10 names, and the public will be allowed to vote on their favorites. Money raised will go to a selection of three charities.

All of which means that you are definitely not done thinking about baby giraffes.

We can't wait to see what names end up in the finals, though here's kind of hoping that something like Boaty McBoatface doesn't prevail!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.