April the Giraffe's son finally has a name — we can't get over how great it is!

Say hello to Tajiri!

The precious baby giraffe's name comes from the Swahili word for "hope" and "confidence," and his handlers said you can call him "Taj" for short.

Allysa Swilley, the newborn's keeper at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York, appeared live on Facebook Monday to explain how she and her fellow zoologists felt Taj's arrival was a hopeful moment for his species.

"Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys, as a community globally now," Swilley said.

Taj became an internet sensation around a month ago when millions tuned in to a live stream of his mother in the late stages of her pregnancy.

We have our name! Tajiri the baby Giraffe. Tajiri is Swahili for HOPE. We will call him "Taj" pic.twitter.com/J64Bk7QOEp — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) May 1, 2017

Over 1.2 million people watched the birth live on April 15. Animal Adventure Park even allowed fans to give their input to the newborn's name by voting.

Welcome to the world, Taj!