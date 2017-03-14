share tweet pin email

Two determined ponies in New York City braved the elements Tuesday morning during the biggest storm of the season when their barn door apparently blew open, authorities said.

The four-legged fugitives were seen prancing around one of the busiest roads in Staten Island in the midst of winter storm Stella, sending residents scrambling to snap photos and alert police.

Staten Island Community Education Council President Mike Reilly posted a photo of the ponies crossing in front of a bus that quickly picked up hundreds of shares.

“Something you don't see or hear about ... often,” he wrote on Facebook.

Other residents made a public plea to come to the aid of the tiny animals. “Help!! Ponies are on the loose,” wrote resident Tammie True-Fried on Facebook.

The concerned Staten Island resident told TODAY, "My daughter ... called me hysterical that she almost hit the ponies running on Hylan Blvd. so she followed them."

True-Fried added, "I called 311, who said they couldn't help, that I needed wildlife rescue, so instead I called 911. Shortly thereafter someone updated on [Facebook] that NYPD had caught them."

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said during a press conference that an off-duty police officer found the frolicking pair and had a tow strap in his truck. The officer was able to wrangle the ponies together and tie them to a lamppost until authorities arrived.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recognized the cop for his assistance at the press conference. “I want to thank our cowboy officer for having quickly addressed the situation," he said.

The NYPD Special Operations Unit tweeted that they were able to corral the ponies with help from precinct police and that they have returned the pair back to their owners.

Leave it to New York City’s finest to get the job done during a major snowstorm!