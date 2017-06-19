'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gets real about parenting, shares makeup-free pic

share tweet pin email

Actress Gal Gadot has let the world know that even the real-life Wonder Woman struggles with parenting sometimes.

Less than a month after the premiere of critically acclaimed “Wonder Woman,” in which Gadot plays the eponymous role, the 32-year-old star posted a makeup-free photo on Instagram that reveals a more intimate side to the beauty. When she isn't busy saving the world on a Hollywood set, Gadot plays another role: mother of two.

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Gadot and husband Yaron Versano, a prominent Israeli businessman, had just spent a sleepless night with 3-month-old Maya Versano, who has colic. Despite a late night and early morning, the actress took a moment to appreciate the little joys of parenting.

“Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter,” Gadot wrote in the caption of her photo. “It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest.”

#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨🙅🏻🤰🏻✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Gadot has gone makeup-free on social media. She keeps it real on her Instagram feed, posting photos and videos of her life, both as an actress and a mother.

When my baby is in charge for dinner.. #mommyandme #dinner #family #grateful #fishwithgarliclemonandthyme A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Alongside glamour shots and red carpet appearances are photos of the actress kicking back with her husband, cooking with her children and hanging out with friends.

So thank you, Gadot, for reminding us that parenting is tough — even for superheroes.