share tweet pin email

Many women are described as "glowing" while they're pregnant — thrilled to be carrying a baby, gracious despite the physical and emotional toll that comes with the job. Whitney Port? Not so much.

Don't get her wrong — "The Hills" alum is happy to be expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman. But she's also not afraid to say that the pregnancy itself, well, isn't all that fun. In her new YouTube video series, "I love my baby but I hate my pregnancy," Port dishes on how difficult the past few months have been.

"Obviously, hate is a strong word and really polarizing," Port, 32, told TODAY. "I got some backlash from my mom, who is very sensitive to how I'm dealing with my pregnancy, and it upset her."

RELATED: Pregnancy brain is real and helps women be better mothers

"But I am very candid and honest about the fact that the pregnancy, both physically and emotionally, has not been an easy process for me," she continued. "Dealing with the extra hormones and being very sensitive to everything and feeling outside pressures. And physically, with my changing body, not having control over that... morning sickness, exhaustion, aversion to food, broken blood vessels, bloody noses. All of these things that are not very fun."

Michael Stewart / WireImage Whitney Port announced her pregnancy in February 2017.

Port also felt wholly unprepared for pregnancy, which, while welcomed, wasn’t planned. In one video, she refers to the scene in "Look Who's Talking" where Kirstie Alley's character experiences morning sickness.

"I thought that you get it before you even find out (that you're pregnant) and that's the way you find out," Port tells the camera. "You have it one or two times and then it goes away. I was obviously wrong."

And all that talk about feeling beautiful while pregnant? For the most part, Port just feels "gross," she said.

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

"(I always thought) pregnancy was this exciting, beautiful, wonderful, magical thing, until I experienced my own, and it wasn't all of that," Port said. "I was feeling all these negative feelings. I thought, 'What's wrong with me?' Why aren't I more excited? Why aren't I owning this?"

Michael Kovac / Getty Images Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman are expecting their first child.

RELATED: Photographer captures the not-so-glamorous side of pregnancy

While her video series began as a way to keep fans updated during the pregnancy, it's blossomed into a sort of "venting forum for a lot of people," she said. She and her husband (the man behind the camera) read the comments and are happy to know that Port's struggles are, in a way, showing other women they're not alone.

"I haven't really had a lot of pregnant women in my life or pregnant friends, so I didn't know what I was in for at all," she said.

That's all about to change, of course — there's been something of a "Hills" baby boom, with fellow lifestyle blogger Lauren Conrad announcing her pregnancy in January, and recent news that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also expecting their first child.

"I think it's so awesome," Port said. "We're all kind of around the same age and at similar points in our lives, so I think it's to be expected. And it's really exciting."

Port said she'll continue to film videos throughout her pregnancy, but she draws the line in the delivery room. Well... maybe.

"Those moments are a bit more private," she said. "But you go into labor for quite some time. If I'm feeling up for it, I could see filming the labor in moments where maybe the contractions aren't so bad. We haven't planned that far!"

Related video: