Take a look at what's really inside a mom's purse

share tweet pin email

I recently found myself digging in my handbag in search of my keys, only to pull out a tube of Preparation H and a Hot Wheels car. As I dug further, I found remnants of playdates past: half-eaten cheese sticks, one sock, and many, many LEGO guys.

As parents, we are prepared at all times for just about anything, and our handbags reflect that. Your kid falls and scrapes her knee? We've got Band-Aids. En route to a soccer game and you sense a hunger-induced tantrum coming on? We've got snacks galor.

All that preparedness comes at a cost, though — finding our keys is usually quite a feat.