Welcome to the club, George and Amal! 13 other celeb couples with twins

With the arrival of twins Ella and Alexander, George and Amal Clooney join an exclusive club of celeb couples whose families suddenly grew by two.

In honor of their big news, here are 13 other famous pairs who proudly call themselves mom and dad to multiples!

1. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

In 2004, Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder and their son Henry welcomed twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel. Here’s the beautiful family in Malibu in 2015.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

2. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

JLo and Marc Anthony took a selfie with their twins, Emme and Max, to celebrate their 7th birthday in 2015.

Party time!!! HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY TO THE COCONUTS!! #thesetwoknowhowtoparty #twins #LOVE #familia A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 21, 2015 at 3:08pm PST

3. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

In 2014, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker posed for this snap in Amagansett, New York, with their twin girls, Tabitha and Loretta, now 7, and their son, James, who is 14.

Daniel Torok / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

4. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin had his twins, Matteo and Valentino, by surrogacy in 2008. This adorable picture posted by Martin's fiance, Jwan Yosef, features the whole family.

Love and Light ☀️ A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

5. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's last additions to their big brood were twins Vivienne and Knox, born in 2008.

Eric Charbonneau / AP Angelina Jolie with twins Vivienne and Knox, along with Shiloh, Zahara and Pax

6. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

Supermodel Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are parents to 8-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

Last night's premiere Christmas of Many Colors @dollywoodtn Thank you for a magical evening @dollyparton @samhaskellofficial #DollywoodisHollywood A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Nov 23, 2016 at 6:24am PST

7. Celine Dion and Rene Angelil

Celine Dion and her late husband, Rene Angelil, welcomed twin boys Nelson and Eddy to their family in 2010. Below, the family with older son René-Charles.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

8. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Despite the split, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon still have family dinners together with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

#Repost @nickcannon ・・・ Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:23am PST

9. Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Roger and Mirka Federer are the parents to two sets of twins — daughters Myla and Charlene, born in 2009, and sons Leo and Lennart, born in 2014.

10. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have three children — a daughter, India Rose, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Juntos todo es mejor!/ together everything is better! #bluesfest #family #dancing #love #kids #music 💪💃👏😝 A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Mar 27, 2016 at 3:39am PDT

11. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

NPH and David Burtka had their twins, Gideon and Harper, by surrogacy in October 2010.

We spent the last six days at @disneyaulani. A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

12. Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have been married since 2011 and have three kids — Kit, born in 2005, and twins Walker and Henry born in 2008.

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Wishing you all a very happy, healthy holiday season! XO pic.twitter.com/2zumO94Acy — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) December 24, 2015

13. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana had her twin boys, Cy and Bowie, in 2014.

#flashbackfriday to a little family time in bed. #FBF #FamilyTime A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

We love all the celeb baby pictures that have us seeing double!