Watch John Legend gush as he recalls the first time he held daughter Luna

John Legend is one doting dad!

The pop singer opened up to late-night host Stephen Colbert about the day his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, gave birth to their 1-year-old daughter, Luna — and what it felt like to hold his little girl for the very first time.

"Oh, it's beautiful, it's very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together," the 38-year-old Grammy winner gushed during his appearance on "The Late Show" Tuesday night. "It's a very powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you."

Colbert shared that the first time he held his own daughter, Madeleine, he was overcome with the realization that his parents must have loved him that much, too.

Legend agreed. "We talk about that. Chrissy says, 'If (our children) don't want to come have dinner with us when we're old and if they don’t want to hang out or call us, I'm gonna be so sad,'" Legend said. "We put so much love into this."

"It's never too early to guilt-trip them," joked Colbert.

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Luna, who rang in her first birthday on April 14, quickly became the apple of Legend's eye — and it seems the feeling is mutual.

On Wednesday, Legend tweeted a video of his baby girl excited to see dad on the cover of the Time 100 issue.

The "All of Me" singer told Colbert his love for Luna is "pure" and "unconditional."

Something tells us Luna feels the same!