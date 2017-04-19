Watch this dad of 5 girls flip out when he learns he has a new baby boy

share tweet pin email

As a father of five girls, Kennedy Zarour couldn't be blamed for figuring a sixth daughter was on the way when his wife went in for a caesarean section last month.

The New Jersey dad had two bottles of wine ready for the occasion, but the celebration started way before they were uncorked when Zarour learned his new baby's gender — a boy.

"Oh my God, I love it! Yeah baby! I got a boy!" the stunned dad yelled in a video shot by his wife, Natalie, from her hospital bed.

"I was just waiting for them to tell me it was a girl, and they told me it was a boy, and I guess my reaction was a little insane,'' Zarour told TODAY.

Zarour, 53, has twin girls, Ariana and Colette, 20, from his first marriage, and daughters Mia, 5, Jolie, 3, and Giselle, 1, with Natalie.

And now, there's little Gerard, who was born on March 8 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Westwood.

KENNEDY ZAROUR / CATERS NEWS Kennedy Zarour was overjoyed when he and his wife, Natalie, added baby son Gerard to big sisters Mia, 5, Jolie, 3, and 18-month-old Giselle.

In the delivery room, Zarour got so worked up, yelling and walking in circles, a doctor had to tell him to take a seat.

"I couldn't believe I got that excited,'' he said. "I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around that place like a madman."

Natalie added, "I was elated by the overwhelming joy (of Kennedy's reaction)."

The couple purposefully did not want to know the gender until that moment, and Natalie wanted to be ready to film Kennedy's reaction regardless of the outcome.

"I adore all my kids, and I would've been very happy with a girl, but it was definitely a nice surprise,'' he said.

The girls have been smitten by their new baby brother.

KENNEDY ZAROUR / CATERS NEWS Kennedy Zarour had five girls in two marriages before the arrival of his new baby boy, Gerard, on March 8.

"They were extremely excited,'' he said. "They don't leave him alone. He's like a little toy to them."

Zarour's euphoric moment also made an impression on the hospital staff.

"I was walking the hallway when we were leaving there and all the nurses were pointing like, 'That's the guy!''' he laughed.

