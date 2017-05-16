Watch Britney Spears' sons pull hilarious prank on mom

share tweet pin email

We like to say moms have eyes in the back of their heads.

Alas, it only seems that way. And in the case of Britney Spears, it's totally not true — as her two mischievous boys, 10-year-old Jayden and 11-year-old Sean, proved with a prank!

Family time ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

In a video uploaded to Instagram, one of her children speaks quietly to Spears' phone camera, presumably held up by her other son.

Pay back is a ....... well, I think you know, my friends 😜😂😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

"This is take two," says the young man, who walks around the corner toward an unsuspecting Spears, who's busy making something in the kitchen. (Note a cute Yorkie terrier scampering along for the fun.) The scoundrel walks right up to his mom and ... rawr!

Naturally, Mom is not best pleased.

We're laughing anyway, particularly since this seems to be an ongoing theme! Remember this similar episode from last September?

My damn kids 😂 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 21, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

Also, we know Spears herself isn't above pranking: Last August, she woke up Jimmy Kimmel in the middle of the night with a light show and dancers who pranced around on his bed!

Still, for this prank Spears posted the video with a warning of "payback" to her kids. Hey, Jayden and Sean, if you need assistance in how to survive a full-on prank war, let TODAY's Matt Lauer know. He has plenty of expertise thanks to his ongoing goofs with Ellen DeGeneres!

RELATED

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.